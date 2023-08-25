WAVERLY — An Independence man has been charged for allegedly watching a wrestling match on his phone when he struck and killed another motorist in Bremer County.

Carter John Harris, 23, formerly of St. Cloud, Fla., was charged Monday with one count of homicide by vehicle/reckless driving. He was also cited for running a stop sign. Bond was set at $10,000.

Harris was driving a Lexus ES350 eastbound on C33/190th St. around 3:05 p.m. Feb. 5 when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at V56/Viking Road. The Lexus collided with a Hyundai Elantra driven by 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly of Altoona, according to authorities.

The impact sent both vehicles into a ditch, and Taylor-Ly died at the scene.

Harris had minor injuries.

Harris allegedly admitted he wasn’t paying attention at the time of the crash during a police interview and said he had been streaming a wrestling match on his iPhone, which had been placed in a cup holder in the vehicle, according to court records.

A forensic examination of the phone found evidence of the match being streamed and other phone use, court records state.

The case was investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.