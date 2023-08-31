WATERLOO — A former Waterloo man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for selling meth he obtained from California and then distributing drugs behind bars.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Justin Lee Hanawalt, 34, recently of Mason City, on a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

He was also sentenced to a concurrent two years and three months for violating supervised release from a previous federal conviction.

Following prison Hanawalt will be on supervised release for 10 years.

Prosecutors allege Hanawalt’s supplier in California sent packages of ice meth to his Waterloo home in 2022. After he was caught, they say Hanawalt continued to find other sources of meth.

While he was in custody, Hanawalt also smuggled drugs into jail and provided them to other inmates, according to prosecutors.

He was indicted with Todd Skalberg. Skalberg’s case is still pending.

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Nagin and was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Waterloo Police Department, the Black Hawk County Sherriff’s Office and the Tri-County Drug Task Force.