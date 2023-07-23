WATERLOO — Firefighters found a small blaze burning inside an abandoned warehouse owned by the city Sunday afternoon.

A passerby spotted smoke coming from the vacant industrial building at 105 E. 10th St. Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were able to track down the fire and extinguished it.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined but the building doesn’t have utilities. The city of Waterloo acquired the structure from Crystal Distribution in a 2013 deal as part of a plan to tear it down and use the land to build housing, according to Courier archives.

The 9,600-square-foot building — built in 1902 — has been a frequent target for vandals and the homeless. A similar fire was found at the property in 2018.

Photos: Fire at vacant warehouse in Waterloo 072323jr-fire-e10th-1 072323jr-fire-e10th-2 072323jr-fire-e10th-3 072323jr-fire-e10th-4