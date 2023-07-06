WATERLOO — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a vacant house that has been a frequent target of fire and vandalism over recent years.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called 526 Logan Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday and found heavy smoke and flames coming from three sides of the building.

The fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined but the building didn’t have electrical or natural gas services, and no one have lived there for years, according authorities.

Records show the one-story house was the target of a fire in April 2016. Someone broke a window of the home, which was vacant, and lit charcoal in the sink. A passing police officer put out the flames with an extinguisher and fire damage was limited to the sink, at that time.

Then on June 29, 2017, the Logan Avenue property was the last of five buildings set on fire during an early morning arson spree. The suspect was detained a few blocks from the scene and arrested. He was sentenced to prison in 2019.

The Logan Avenue address is owned by Scott J. Jordan, according to county property records.