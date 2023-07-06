WATERLOO — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a vacant house that has been a frequent target of fire and vandalism over recent years.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called 526 Logan Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday and found heavy smoke and flames coming from three sides of the building.
The fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined but the building didn’t have electrical or natural gas services, and no one have lived there for years, according authorities.
Records show the one-story house was the target of a fire in April 2016. Someone broke a window of the home, which was vacant, and lit charcoal in the sink. A passing police officer put out the flames with an extinguisher and fire damage was limited to the sink, at that time.
Then on June 29, 2017, the Logan Avenue property was the last of five buildings set on fire during an early morning arson spree. The suspect was detained a few blocks from the scene and arrested. He was sentenced to prison in 2019.
People are also reading…
The Logan Avenue address is owned by Scott J. Jordan, according to county property records.
‘Volcano of Fire’ erupts in Guatemala, and more of today's top videos
Hundreds have been evacuated in Guatemala after the Fuego Volcano erupted, some in the U.K. want King Charles' coronation to be the last, and more of today's top videos.
The Fuego Volcano, or volcano of fire, erupted less than 30 miles outside of Guatemala City, sending lava and thick smoke shooting out of its …
Republican activists have long struggled to build momentum to dislodge Britain's 1,000-year-old monarchy. Opinion polls suggest opposition and…
The Royal Family is on a charm offensive to extoll the virtues of having a coronation even amid a cost-of-living crisis. With photo ops and me…
When modern technology meets old masterpieces we get to witness works like this: “The Impossible Statue, the 1100 pound stainless steel statue…
Fierce fighting persisted in Sudan on Thursday despite a truce agreement as US intelligence said rival forces were trying to gain the upper ha…
Princess Anne has the trusted role of Charles’ Gold-Stick-in-Waiting in tomorrow’s coronation, which basically means The Princess Royal is ent…
Are keyboards’ days numbered?