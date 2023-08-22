WATERLOO — The fate of a Waterloo man accused of killing his friend in 2022 is now in the hands of a jury.

Savion Wilson, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his boyhood friend, Cortavius Benford, in Benford’s Palmer Drive apartment.

Wilson told the jury he was acting recklessly with a pistol when he fired it accidently, striking Benford, 26, in the head as they were hanging out around noon Aug. 27, 2022.

But during closing arguments in the trial Tuesday, prosecutors said the version Wilson told police -- alleging Benford was holding the gun and it went off when he grabbed for it -- wasn’t the same account he gave to jurors.

Assistant Black Hawk County Attorney Michael Hudson said the accounts differed because what he told the police didn’t match evidence at the scene.

“He said anything to the detective to get out of trouble. He will say anything to you to get out of trouble,” Hudson told jurors.

Hudson noted Wilson had actually threatened to shoot Benford during a Facebook Live video during a dispute between the two in May 2022.

The state also pointed out that Wilson fled the scene after the shooting and never handed over the gun and the camouflage hunting mask he was wearing when he pulled the trigger.

Wilson’s defense attorneys are pushing for a verdict on the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

“This was a tragic accident involving two longtime friends. On the day this happened, everyone was hanging out, laughing, the mood was good,” said defense attorney Dustin Lies.

Benford and Wilson had long since patched things up following their dispute months earlier, he said.

He noted there was only a single shot fired. If Wilson really wanted to kill Benford, he had a whole extended magazine full of ammunition to do it, Lies said.

Wilson was in contact with police shortly after the shooting, and he turned himself in the following day, Lies said.

“There were no threats. There was no animosity. There was no feud,” Lies said.

Photos: Homicide, Palmer Drive, Aug. 27, 2022 082722jr-homicide-palmer 081623jr-homicide-trial-2 081623jr-homicide-trial-1 081623jr-homicide-trial-3 081723jr-homicide-trial-1 081723jr-homicide-trial-3 081723jr-homicide-trial-5 081823jr-homicide-trial-1 081823jr-homicide-trial-3 081823jr-homicide-trial-5 082123jr-homicide-trial-2 082123jr-homicide-trial-1