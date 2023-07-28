WATERLOO — Family members of Tamica Allison and Andrea Rochelle Anderson want answers as to why the two were gunned down in Allison’s home in 2020.

The one man who can shed light on that question, 39-year-old Matthew Dee Buford III, Allison’s boyfriend, remained silent as he received back-to-back life sentences for murder Thursday.

“Why did you have to take these two beautiful women out of our lives? … They were going on to be great mothers,” Mohammed Calhoun, Anderson’s son, told Buford.

“I just want to know why did it happen? Why did it have to be my mom, as the result of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Was it premeditated,” Mohammed Calhoun said. “If you had any ounce of human decency left, I would just ask you let us know why.”

He recounted how only weeks before the slayings, Buford told him not to be afraid of him, that they were family.

Buford had said something similar to Fatimah Calhoun, Anderson’s oldest daughter, who is now raising her youngest siblings in her mother’s absence.

“What hurts the most is I’m not able to mend their small little broken hearts. My mother was all that we had. I will never understand why you did this,” Fatimah Calhoun said. “If you have a heart left, it would be nice if one day you could tell us. Until then, I do not forgive you.”

Also confronting Buford was Allison’s father, Joe Martin.

“Why would you do this to my daughter and her friend?” Martin asked.

“You are twice their size, you didn’t have to shoot them.”

During Buford’s trial in June 2023, prosecutors didn’t suggest any motive for the killings.

Authorities said Buford, Allison and Anderson had been drinking at the West Second Street home Allison and Buford shared on the night of Feb. 10, 2020.

Allison’s teenage daughter testified she was in her bedroom upstairs when she heard her mother say “What are you going to do, shoot me in the face? I don’t care, I’m not scared.”

Two gunshots followed, and when the daughter went downstairs she saw the two bodies on the floor and Buford holding a gun.

Buford dropped off the daughter and her younger brother at other homes and then left the state. He turned himself in days later in Peoria, Ill. The murder weapon was later found in his friend’s unlocked garage.

Jurors found Buford guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and flight to avoid prosecution.

Double homicide West Second St, February 2020 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-1 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-3 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-2 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-4 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-6 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-5 021120jr-shooting-w2nd-7 Matthew Dee Buford III 022220jr-buford-initial-4 022220jr-buford-initial-5 022220jr-buford-initial-1 022220jr-buford-initial-2 022220jr-buford-initial-3 110620jr-buford-hearing-1 110620jr-buford-hearing-2 110620jr-buford-hearing-3 110620jr-buford-hearing-5 060823jr-buford-trial-1 061223jr-buford-trial-2 061223jr-buford-trial-1 061323jr-buford-trial-1 061423jr-buford-trial-1 061423jr-buford-trial-3 061423jr-buford-trial-2 061423jr-buford-verdict-1 061423jr-buford-verdict-2 072723jr-buford-sentencing-1 072723jr-buford-sentencing-3 072723jr-buford-sentencing-2 072723jr-buford-sentencing-4 072723jr-buford-sentencing-5 Andrea Rochelle Anderson Tamica Allison