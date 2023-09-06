ELGIN — An Elgin man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to bribe authorities to not press charges after they found him wandering drunk on U.S. Highway 18 over the Labor Day holiday.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies said Adam Robert Guenther, 39, was stumbling and almost fell into a ditch when they pulled up to him on F Avenue and Highway 18 near Clermont around 12:19 a.m. Monday.

He smelled of alcohol, had watery eyes and allegedly failed sobriety tests.

The deputy arrested him for misdemeanor public intoxication, and during the ride to jail Guenther allegedly offered the deputy $300 to just drop him off at home and “call it a deal,” according to the sheriff’s office.

When the deputy turned down the offer, Guenther told him that he could find the deputy’s address online, according to court records.

Guenther was arrested for bribery, a felony.

He is also awaiting trial for assault on a peace officer, harassment, public intoxication and interference for a July fight in the grandstand during the demolition derby at the Fayette County Fair where he allegedly punched a deputy in the face, threatened to “find him” and threatened to rape the deputy’s family member, according to court records.

