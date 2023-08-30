WATERLOO — A bullet hit a dog and sailed past a young boy in a shooting in a Waterloo neighborhood.

It happened near the corner of Fairview Avenue and Dawson Street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

An 11-year-old boy was letting Leo, a pit bull, out for a bathroom break in their fenced-in yard when a man came running down the street. Other people in a vehicle were going after him.

“They were chasing another guy, and I think dude slipped and fell. The dude dropped a gun,” said the boy’s father, Tyrone Jackson.

Someone, possibly someone in the vehicle, squeezed off a shot, according to the boy’s mother. The boy wasn’t injured, but the round scraped Leo’s limb, missing the bone.

“It grazed him across his arm. … I patched him up, it was like a graze wound going across. Normally a bullet can break a dog’s arm, break a person’s too,” said Jackson the following morning, standing on the front step of his house.

As Jackson talked, he glanced toward the sidewalk where a dozen grade-schoolers with backpacks and their parents gathered. Yesterday’s shooting scene is today’s school bus stop.

Following the shooting, everyone scattered. Police came by and recovered a single spent 9 mm shell casing, said Capt. Jason Feaker with the Waterloo Police Department.

The boy’s mother said some of the incident was captured on security cameras mounted on neighboring homes. No arrests have been made.

The shooting was the first of two gunfire incidents Monday night.

Just over an hour later, at 9:45 p.m., neighbors reported hearing shots about a mile to the west. Officers found a bullet hit a house at 315 Newell St. and authorities found a number of spent shell casings. No injuries were reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the incidents are related.

How your dog's nutritional needs change as they age How your dog's nutritional needs change as they age Puppies need more calories and protein than adult dogs Adult dogs' dietary needs largely depend on activity level Adult dogs can consume more fat than senior dogs, but levels should be monitored Senior dogs need fewer calories but more fiber and higher-quality protein. Nutrient levels of senior dogs must be monitored closely