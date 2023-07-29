WATERLOO - A police officer was bitten by a dog while investigating a suspicious vehicle Friday night, according to Sgt. Jeff Tyler.
The officer then shot and killed the dog before being treated about a mile away at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for the leg injury. Nyavais Shakur Johnson, 18, was charged with interference with official acts causing bodily injury, and was released after paying a $1,300 bond.
Police responded to the 9:35 p.m. call for a suspicious white Ford circling the area of Parker and Fourth streets.
The officer was pulling up next to the vehicle in the parking lot of the old St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School, 2127 E. Fourth St., when Johnson reportedly got out and took off running toward a home.
The officer caught up to Johnson and became involved in a struggle with him. Police say the teenager intentionally opened the door of the home, allowing the dog -- believed to be an English bulldog -- outside to attack.
People are also reading…
No other evidence of wrongdoing was found. Johnson reportedly told officers he was running out of fear of the police.
He has been the subject of past calls, including March 11, when Johnson was charged in another incident for harassing officers and interfering with official acts.
Jeff Reinitz's memorable stories of 2021
This year drove home the hazards of signing up for the profession of keeping the community safe as a local officers lost their lives in attack…
Social workers began accompanying certain Waterloo Police Department patrol units. The team from Elevate Community Behavioral Health Clinic wa…
Local firefighters don’t give up, not even when it comes to the community’s smallest, furriest residents. On at least two occasions in 2020, c…
Downtown Waterloo has a lot to do. And visitors can now zip around thanks to a flock of electric scooters from Bird and a fleet from Hellbiz, …
Criminal jury trials started up again in 2021 following a break during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In high-profile cases that were de…