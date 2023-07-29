WATERLOO - A police officer was bitten by a dog while investigating a suspicious vehicle Friday night, according to Sgt. Jeff Tyler.

The officer then shot and killed the dog before being treated about a mile away at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for the leg injury. Nyavais Shakur Johnson, 18, was charged with interference with official acts causing bodily injury, and was released after paying a $1,300 bond.

Police responded to the 9:35 p.m. call for a suspicious white Ford circling the area of Parker and Fourth streets.

The officer was pulling up next to the vehicle in the parking lot of the old St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School, 2127 E. Fourth St., when Johnson reportedly got out and took off running toward a home.

The officer caught up to Johnson and became involved in a struggle with him. Police say the teenager intentionally opened the door of the home, allowing the dog -- believed to be an English bulldog -- outside to attack.

No other evidence of wrongdoing was found. Johnson reportedly told officers he was running out of fear of the police.

He has been the subject of past calls, including March 11, when Johnson was charged in another incident for harassing officers and interfering with official acts.