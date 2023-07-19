WATERLOO – What started off as a search for a submerged car in the Cedar River on Wednesday ended with the recovery of three sunken vehicles.

And the car they had been searching for in the first place may still be out there.

Members of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office water safety patrol and the Cedar Valley Underwater Search and Recovery Unit had planned to dive into the river near the boat house --- upstream from downtown --- to pull out a car that went under during an apparently suicide attempt last winter.

A woman had driven into water. Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue saved her, but her vehicle floated downstream and disappeared.

When officials used sonar to look for her car recently, the spotted the signature of three vehicles in the murky depths.

And on Wednesday morning, drivers, backed by Tegeler Wrecker and Crane, took to the water to see what was down there.

The first to be dragged out of the muddy river was a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with license plates from 1998, said Capt. Mark Herbst with sheriff’s office.

The second was a 1980’s or 1990’s era Ford Thunderbird.

And the final vehicle in the drink was a 1980’s Oldsmobile 88 Royale.

Herbst said all of the vehicles appeared to have been in the river for a long time, and Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue, who directed last year’s rescue, said none of them appear to be the vehicle from the incident.

Officials said the path of vehicles in the river can be unpredictable because of a number of factors, including the velocity of the currents and buoyancy of the vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Iowa Department of Transportation to determine the history of the recovered vehicles and if they had been reported stolen.

Photos: Vehicles recovered from Cedar River 071923jr-dive-team-3 071923jr-dive-team-4 071923jr-dive-team-5 071923jr-dive-team-6 071923jr-dive-team-7 071923jr-dive-team-8 071923jr-dive-team-9 071923jr-dive-team-10 071923jr-dive-team-1 071923jr-dive-team-2