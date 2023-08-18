INDEPENDENCE — A Black Hawk County woman is taking Buchanan County and a sheriff’s deputy to court after he requested she show him her breasts during a 2022 traffic stop.

Attorneys for the woman filed a suit against the county and former deputy Klint Bentley alleging violation of due process, extortion, misconduct and unreasonable seizure this week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Bentley already has been prosecuted in criminal court, pleading guilty to misdemeanor misconduct in office with a sentence of 350 days in jail suspended to 15 days.

According to the civil suit, Bentley, in uniform, pulled over the woman around 10 p.m. Feb. 2, 2022, on 120th Street and Fairbank-Amish Boulevard near Hazleton. He claimed she was going more than 80 mph in a 55 mph zone.

He then removed his body camera and implied he should get something in return for not issuing a speeding ticket and inferring she could lose her driver’s license. The woman secretly recorded the interaction, according to court records.

She was petrified with fear, according to the lawsuit.

“Bentley was acting in an unconscionable manner and (she) had no reason to believe he would stop short of raping or even killing her,” the suit states. “Bentley kept asking if he could see (her) boobs.”

She eventually told Bentley she would text him photos of her body when she returned home, and he let her leave, according to the suit. He then texted her requesting the photos and asked her “what you think of me lol … your sexxxxyyyy af tho.”

She never sent any photos.

The woman’s attorney, Dave O’Brien of Cedar Rapids, alleges Bentley had a history of similar conduct with women whom he pulled over for traffic stops.

