WATERLOO — Attorneys for a man convicted of setting a fatal fire in 2022 have hired an expert to take a second look at the blaze.

Tony Grider, 60, died when his home at 309 E. Second St. caught fire on the morning of Aug. 19, 2022.

Police arrested his long-time acquaintance, John Walter Spooner, one of the people who had spent the prior night at the house. He was convicted of arson during a November 2022 trial and is awaiting trial for murder charges.

Prosecutors allege Spooner, 60, lit a fire on the front porch using fuel from a gas can. Grider died of burns and smoke inhalation in his upstairs bedroom.

But the defense said it has an expert who will likely determine the fire started another way.

“The expert believes there would be tremendous value in examining the basement of the residence,” defense attorney Nichole Watt said in court records. Watt is urging the court to preserve the site to keep any potential evidence from being destroyed.

Doug Carpenter, an engineer with Combustion Science and Engineering Inc. of Columbia, Maryland, plans to review the remnants of the house, which remains standing and unrepaired.

His findings may be used in the upcoming murder trial or used to appeal the arson verdict.

The house has been released to Grider’s estate, and the city of Waterloo has shown interest in taking possession of site and tearing down the house because of the threat it poses to the community, according to court records.

PHOTOS: Arson Trial November 2022 111522jr-arson-trial-1 111522jr-arson-trial-3 111522jr-arson-trial-2 111522jr-arson-trial-4 111522jr-arson-trial-5 111422jr-arson-trial-1 111422jr-arson-trial-2 111422jr-arson-trial-3 111422jr-arson-trial-5 111422jr-arson-trial-4 111622jr-arson-trial-4 111622jr-arson-trial-3 111622jr-arson-trial-1 111622jr-arson-trial-2 111722jr-arson-verdict-1 111722jr-arson-verdict-2 111722jr-arson-verdict-3 111722jr-arson-verdict-5 111722jr-arson-verdict-6 111722jr-arson-verdict-7

Photos: House Fire, East 2nd St., Aug. 19, 2022 081922jr-fire-e2nd- 081922jr-fire-e2nd-1 081922jr-fire-e2nd-3 081922jr-fire-e2nd-4 081922jr-fire-e2nd-5 081922jr-fire-e2nd-6