WATERLOO — Attorneys for a man convicted of setting a fatal fire in 2022 have hired an expert to take a second look at the blaze.
Tony Grider, 60, died when his home at 309 E. Second St. caught fire on the morning of Aug. 19, 2022.
The remains of 309 E. Second St., Waterloo, still standing on July 7, 2023, almost a year after a fatal fire.
Police arrested his long-time acquaintance, John Walter Spooner, one of the people who had spent the prior night at the house. He was convicted of arson during a November 2022 trial and is awaiting trial for murder charges.
Prosecutors allege Spooner, 60, lit a fire on the front porch using fuel from a gas can. Grider died of burns and smoke inhalation in his upstairs bedroom.
But the defense said it has an expert who will likely determine the fire started another way.
“The expert believes there would be tremendous value in examining the basement of the residence,” defense attorney Nichole Watt said in court records. Watt is urging the court to preserve the site to keep any potential evidence from being destroyed.
Doug Carpenter, an engineer with Combustion Science and Engineering Inc. of Columbia, Maryland, plans to review the remnants of the house, which remains standing and unrepaired.
Still image from a police body camera shows John Walter Spooner on Aug. 19, 2022.
His findings may be used in the upcoming murder trial or used to appeal the arson verdict.
The house has been released to Grider’s estate, and the city of Waterloo has shown interest in taking possession of site and tearing down the house because of the threat it poses to the community, according to court records.
PHOTOS: Arson Trial November 2022
111522jr-arson-trial-1
Criminalist Stephanie Yocca with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation testified Tuesday one of the samples on the porch at 309 E Second St. had traces of gasoline residue.
111522jr-arson-trial-3
A still image from a police body camera shows the fire at 309 E. Second St. on Aug. 19.
111522jr-arson-trial-2
Waterloo Fire Marshal Brock Weliver testified Tuesday that the fire at 309 E. Second St. started on the porch.
111522jr-arson-trial-4
Still image from a police body camera shows John Walter Spooner on Aug. 19, 2022.
111522jr-arson-trial-5
John Walter Spooner talks with his attorney during a break in trial on Tuesday.
111422jr-arson-trial-1
Daniel Luck on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, recounts escaping from a second-floor window during an August 2022 fire.
111422jr-arson-trial-2
Daniel Luck, left, reviews video with defense attorney Nichole Watt during trial on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
111422jr-arson-trial-3
John Walter Spooner listens to testimony during trial on Monday.
111422jr-arson-trial-5
Eryn Hageman with the Waterloo Police Department testified Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, she collected a gas can near the scene of a fire at 309 E. Second St.
111422jr-arson-trial-4
Ellen Hammett testified on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, that she felt uncomfortable staying at the East Second Street home.
111622jr-arson-trial-4
John Walter Spooner listens to testimony during trial on Wednesday.
111622jr-arson-trial-3
Assistant County Attorney Charity Sullivan on Wednesday shows a witness a gas can found near 309 E. Second St.
111622jr-arson-trial-1
Detective Christopher Gergen with the Waterloo Police Department answers questions from Assistant County Attorney Charity Sullivan during trial on Wednesday.
111622jr-arson-trial-2
Detective Christopher Gergen with the Waterloo Police Department, left, reviews a video with defense attorney Nichole Watt during trial on Wednesday.
111722jr-arson-verdict-1
John Walter Spooner, right, reacts as he hears the verdict finding him guilty of first-degree arson on Thursday. Also pictured is defense attorney Nichole Watt.
111722jr-arson-verdict-2
Evidence photo shows John Walter Spooner in front of 309 E. Second St. as firefighters battle flames on Aug. 19.
111722jr-arson-verdict-3
Assistant County Attorney Charity Sullivan during closing arguments in the trial of John Spooner on Thursday.
111722jr-arson-verdict-5
Defense attorney Nichole Watt during closing arguments in the trial of John Spooner on Thursday.
111722jr-arson-verdict-6
John Walter Spooner awaiting the verdict following closing arguments on Thursday.
111722jr-arson-verdict-7
John Walter Spooner is led out of the courtroom after being found guilty of arson on Thursday.
Photos: House Fire, East 2nd St., Aug. 19, 2022
081922jr-fire-e2nd-
A passerby notified authorities of a house on fire at 309 E. Second St. shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday. Firefighters pulled one person from the home.
081922jr-fire-e2nd-1
A passerby notified authorities of a house on fire at 309 E. Second St. shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday. Firefighters pulled one person from the home.
081922jr-fire-e2nd-3
A passerby notified authorities of a house on fire at 309 E. Second St. shortly before 7 a.m. on Aug. 19. Firefighters pulled one person from the home.
081922jr-fire-e2nd-4
Authorities are investigating a fire at 309 E. Second St., Waterloo, that sent one person to the hospital on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
081922jr-fire-e2nd-5
Authorities are investigating a fire at 309 E. Second St., Waterloo, that sent one person to the hospital on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
081922jr-fire-e2nd-6
Authorities are investigating a fire at 309 E. Second St., Waterloo, that sent one person to the hospital on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
