ELMA — Attorneys for an Elma man charged with murder in the disappearance of a New Hampton resident want the court to throw out evidence found in the burn pit behind his home.

Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, going armed and abuse of a corpse in the death of Jonathan Esparza.

Esparza, 30, was last seen Oct. 20, 2022. Authorities said his remains were found the following month during a search of Jordan’s home. Investigators allege Esparza’s body was “mutilated, disfigured or dismembered” to conceal the crime, but details, including a cause of death, haven’t been released.

Last week, defense attorney Nichole Watt, who is representing Jordan, asked the court to suppress some of the evidence, alleging investigators overstepped their bounds when they searched her client’s home.

“During the search, officers retrieved a burn barrel as well as burn pit remnants from defendant’s backyard,” Watt said in court records.

She said the search warrant had been issued for the house and vehicles and not the yard or adjacent areas.

She said another search warrant, which came a month later, applied to the yard.

“On December 2, 2022, after searching the seized burn barrel and burn pit remnants, officers secured a second search warrant for defendant’s residence, this time including authorization to search defendant’s curtilage and backyard,” Watt said in court records. “The search of the defendant’s yard on November 30, 2022, was conducted without consent and in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution.”

The defense is also asking the court to throw out statements Jordan made to officers during the Nov. 30 search, noting he was questioned for several hours in a Division of Criminal Investigation agent’s car without being read his Miranda rights.

