WATERLOO — Prosecutors allege Savion Deonte Wilson shot his longtime friend in the head last year following a running dispute that included issuing threats in a Facebook Live post.

Wilson, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Cortavius Benford, 26, at the Palmer Drive apartment Benford shared with his girlfriend.

As testimony in his trial began on Wednesday, Assistant County Attorney Erich Priebe said Wilson and Benford had an earlier spat where Wilson had accused his friend of infidelity.

He said the disagreement continued to the point where Wilson talked about shooting Benford during a Facebook broadcast, saying “I will shoot you. Pop, pop,” and continuing on that he would then call the police to pick him off the ground.

“That’s a direct an unequivocal threat to settle a dispute with a firearm,” Priebe said.

On the day of the shooting, Wilson came over to the apartment at 226 Palmer Dr. with another friend and hung out with Benford. They went to a nearby convenience store before returning to the apartment.

Priebe said at some point Wilson stepped out of the apartment and returned about five to 10 minutes later wearing a camouflage mask. His demeanor had changed, he had shed his hooded sweatshirt, and he put a gun with a high-capacity magazine to Benford’s head and fired a single shot.

Wilson then fled, and Benford’s girlfriend called 911, hysterical about what she just witnessed.

Wilson turned himself into police a few days later, Priebe said. The gun has never been recovered.

Defense attorney Dustin Lies said the shooting was a tragic accident.

He didn’t dispute the earlier argument between the two, but he said things had since mended by August 2022. The two had been friends since childhood in Mississippi, and Benford had even given Wilson $10 so he could come over and hang out that day, Lies said.

“There is no evidence that you will hear that on the day this occurred there was any animosity or any ill will between Savion Wilson and Cortavius Benford,” Lies said. “Everyone was laughing, they were having fun.”

Wilson had called police shortly after the shooting and told them what happened, Lies said.

