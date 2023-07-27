WATERLOO — Another person has been sentenced to prison in a ring that distributed opioids in Waterloo, causing one customer to die of an overdose and another to collapse while driving.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Johnathan Davis, 30, of Chicago, to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison on a charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Following prison, Davis will be on supervised release for five years.

At sentencing, prosecutors argued for stiff sentence because of overdoses linked to Davis’ sales.

“He was distributing an incredibly deadly and dangerous poison to Melvin Williams, whom defendant knew to be a ‘middleman’ for other opioid addicts. Defendant distributed purported heroin (fentanyl) to Williams three or four times a day, each distribution containing enough fentanyl to kill someone,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Dillan Edwards wrote in his sentencing brief. “Defendant moved to Waterloo, Iowa, for the sole purpose of distributing fentanyl, and taking financial advantage of opioid addicts.”

Authorities said Davis regularly passed opioids to Melvin Williams who sold the drug to others.

In late March 2022, Melvin Williams obtained fentanyl from Davis and then sold it to another person, which caused the person — identified by the initials I.R. — to suffer a fatal overdose, according to prosecutors.

Weeks later, in early April 2022, Melvin Williams distributed fentanyl he had received from Davis to Justin Brock Jensen, who in turn distributed it to another person, which caused him to suffer an overdose and crash his car on a highway in Waterloo. Paramedics reversed the overdose using Narcan, records state.

During that time period, law enforcement had been using an undercover operative to purchase what was supposed to be heroin from Melvin Williams in a series of controlled buys. The drug, which originally came from Davis, turned out to be fentanyl, authorities said.

The investigation culminated on May 26, 2022, when law enforcement officers searched Davis’ girlfriend’s vehicle while he was a passenger and located 200.59 grams of fentanyl and $6,470 in cash. Some of the money recovered had come from a controlled buy, court records state.

Jensen was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison and three months of supervised release.

Williams was sentenced to six years and seven months in prison with five years of supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dillan Edwards and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam J. Vander Stoep and was investigated as part of the Northern Iowa Heroin Initiative and the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program through the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.