WATERLOO — The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the robbery conviction of a Waterloo man in a 2008 holdup even after another person allegedly confessed to the crime.

Antonio Sabre Dantzler, now 45, had asked the court to overturn his charges on allegations he and others held up the Prime Mart on La Porte Road and a former Dollar General on Enterprise Drive while the city was in the throes of dealing with the June 2008 flooding.

An employee at one store had been beaten with a pistol and a flood victim shopping at the other store was robbed of cash still wet with river water.

Another person had come forward 15 years later alleging he was the person who robbed the stores, according to court records. Dantzler challenged his first-degree robbery and firearm convictions on the grounds he was innocent.

But the Iowa Court of Appeals, in a ruling handed down Thursday, noted the confessor, Miquelle Miller, knew few details about the crimes.

Moreover the appellate court pointed out that Miller was only 13 years old at the time of the robberies and was documented to be living in Illinois where he was on juvenile probation.

During testimony at a post-conviction relief hearing, Miller said he had been a drug user and said his memory “isn’t anything that I would hang my hat on.”

Dantzler is currently serving a 50-year sentence in the robberies.

Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms #40. New York City #39. Baltimore #38. San Jose, California #37. San Diego #36. Los Angeles #35. San Bernardino, California #34. Jacksonville, Florida #33. Tampa, Florida #32. Chattanooga, Tennessee #31. Wichita, Kansas #30. Tulsa, Oklahoma #29. Winston-Salem, North Carolina #28. New Orleans #27. Orlando, Florida #26. Chicago #25. Dayton, Ohio #24. Cincinnati #23. Miami #22. Indianapolis #21. Charlotte, North Carolina #20. Baton Rouge, Louisiana #19. Louisville, Kentucky #18. Las Vegas #17. Columbus, Ohio #16. Dallas #15. San Antonio #14. Philadelphia #13. Houston #12. Cleveland #11. Huntsville, Alabama #10. Mobile, Alabama #9. Milwaukee #8. Atlanta #7. Shreveport, Louisiana #6. Memphis, Tennessee #5. St. Louis #4. Phoenix #3. Columbia, South Carolina #2. Detroit #1. Richmond, Virginia