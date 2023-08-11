WATERLOO — A bankruptcy court judge has overturned the sale of the historic Black’s Building.

In an opinion handed down last week, Chief Bankruptcy Judge Thad Collins ruled the owner’s main creditor had been unfairly prohibited from taking part in the auction.

The decision voids the $1.9 million bid placed by Florida-based MBM Development during a February online auction in favor of a $3 million credit bid plus outstanding property taxes submitted by OSK XII.

The Black’s Building, the nine-story high-rise at 501 Sycamore St., had been the centerpiece of owner Midtown Development’s Chapter 11 case. Midtown filed for bankruptcy protection in July 2021 following a protracted legal battle over a restaurant deal and a flagging rental market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Midtown planned to sell the building and use the money to settle up with its creditors.

A $7.5 million offer from a Colorado developer fell through, and subsequent attempts to market the building failed to turn up any serious offers, even after the listing price was lowered to $6.5 million and then to $4.9 million, according to court records.

Meanwhile, OSK, a Minnesota-based LLC, acquired Midtown’s $4.4 million debt from MidWestOne Bank, which had filed for foreclosure on the property.

Midtown hired Ten-X, an online property auction house, to put the Black’s Building up for bid. The arrangement didn’t have a provision that would have allowed OSK to use its credit in the matter as currency to place a bid, according to court records.

A $3.25 million reserve had been set for the auction, which would have scrapped the sale if bidding stayed below that. The online auction launched in February 2023.

Court records show that organizers became concerned about the lack of bidding activity. With minutes left of the clock, they decided to declare that the reserve had been met – even though it hadn’t – thinking that would spur a bidding war between MBM and a local developer who was taking part in the auction.

It didn’t.

MBM’s $1.9 million offer was as high as it got.

Following that, OSK renewed efforts to void the auction, which it had challenged from the beginning.

In last week’s ruling, the court noted OSK had asserted its right to credit bid before the auction and never relinquished that right.

“The court concludes that OSK’s credit bid of $3 million is appropriate and acceptable as the best bid for the estate,” Collins wrote in his ruling.

Meanwhile, the personal bankruptcy case filed by Verner and Donna Nelson – the couple long associated with the Black’s Building – has been dismissed.

The Nelsons had filed for Chapter 11 protection in August 2021, three months after Midtown Development filed. The two cases aren’t directly related.

Dismissal came shortly after Donna Nelson’s death in May 2023. It also came after the United States Trustee had petitioned the court to throw out the couple’s case, arguing the estate is behind in taxes, is losing money and hasn’t filed complete asset inventories and plans as required.

The dismissal bars the debtors from filing another bankruptcy case for 180 days. It also doesn’t release any claims or liability.

Attorneys for the couple stipulated to the dismissal, indicating they are seeking to avoid further litigation and expenses incurred in the bankruptcy, according to court records.

Photos: Black's Building turns 100