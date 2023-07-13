CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man has been sentenced to prison for shooting his friend with a shotgun and holding police at bay for hours in December 2021.

Nathan Allen Wilson, 33, pleaded to intimidation with a weapon, interference while armed and reckless use of a firearm causing injury and in June was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Authorities allege Wilson shot at Robert Smull with a shotgun during an argument at Wilson’s East Lake Street home. Smull was injured on his hand, arm and buttocks.

When police responded, Wilson retreated back inside home and barricaded himself inside while threatening officers.

Police eventually launched tear gas into the home and detained Wilson.