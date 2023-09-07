CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items from a home improvement store over a three-month period.

Cedar Falls police arrested Ryan Anderson Pontasch, 41, on Tuesday for one count of second-degree theft. He was released pending trial.

Authorities allege Pontasch would pay for some items located in the outside yard at Menards on Brandilynn Boulevard. He would take the pre-paid ticket and drive his pickup truck with an attached trailer into the yard to pick up the items.

Authorities allege he also loaded up items he didn’t pay for and then drove away through the checkout gate where the attendant would scan the ticket without confirming the items.

He allegedly did this 18 times between May 8 and Aug. 1, leaving with $3,529 worth of merchandise he didn’t pay for, according to court records.