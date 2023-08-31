CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man has been arrested in connection with drugs found at his home during a search earlier this year.

Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched 1607 Linda Drive on May 3 and found more than 40 grams of cocaine, a pound and a half of marijuana and 300 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Authorities also found several firearms, a scale and cash.

On Wednesday, Logan Isaac Spencer, 22, was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and drug tax stamp act violations.

He was released pending trial.