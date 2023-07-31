ELMA — The remains of a missing New Hampton man were found in a burn pit behind an Elma home, according to recently filed court records in the case of the man charged in the crime. Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, going armed, and abuse of a corpse in the death of Jonathan Esparza, 30, who disappeared in October 2022. A cause of death hasn’t been released.

ELMA — The remains of a missing New Hampton man were found in a burn pit behind an Elma home, according to recently filed court records in the case of the man charged in the crime.

Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, going armed, and abuse of a corpse in the death of Jonathan Esparza, 30, who disappeared in October 2022.

A cause of death hasn’t been released.

In recent weeks, Jordan’s attorney asked the court to throw out evidence found in a burn pit and burn barrel behind Jordan’s home in November, claiming investigators overstepped limitations of a search warrant.

Prosecutors are challenging the request, saying the back yard was part of the location listed in the warrant.

“In the backyard of the address was a visible burn pit. During the search, ‘burn pit (remnants) and burn barrel from back yard’ were seized. These included what were believed to be human remains,” Assistant Iowa Attorney Monty Platz said in court records.

The defense is also seeking to throw out statements Jordan made to DCI Special Agent Matt Schalk while seated in an unmarked squad car during the search.

Prosecutors said Jordan wasn’t in custody during the interview and was free to leave the vehicle — he did and returned — and that Jordan wasn’t actively being questioned about homicide.

“Schalk never confronted defendant with killing anyone (as it had not yet been determined by scientific evidence that the burn pit material was the victim),” Platz said in court records.

Prosecutors also allege a “pocket remnant” tied to Esparza was found in the burn pit, court records state.

