WATERLOO — Police are investigating a shooting outside a Waterloo apartment complex on Monday night.
Officers found 18 spent shell casings at Waterloo Heritage Apartments, 1306 W. Donald St. No injuries were reported, but bullets struck two vehicles and an apartment, police said.
Neighbors reported the shooting at about 9:35 p.m. Monday.
During the investigation, police searched an address on Randolph Street. No charges have been filed.
