WATERLOO — A local manager for a national ATM company has been charged with stealing from the business.

James Eugene Dwyer was the Midwest general manager for California-based Mobile Money, working out of the company’s Waterloo office.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa charged Dwyer with one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return.

Mobile Money keeps ATMs filled. As part of his duties, Dwyer withdrew large amounts of cash from banks to be used in ATMs and personally stocked machines as well as overseeing others who stocked machines. Cash was also removed from some ATMs and returned to the bank.

Authorities allege that between 2016 and February 2021, Dwyer stole some of the cash from the Mobile Money office and misled company executives in California about funds in the machines and the bank to cover up the theft, according to court records.

Prosecutors allege Dwyer took at least $1.9 million from the company.

Dwyer is also accused of reporting to the IRS that he and his spouse made $100,933 in a year when they actually took in $210,000, according to court records.

17 unusual alcohol laws that could get you busted across the world 17 unusual alcohol laws that could get you busted across the world Nudes and booze are a no-no, New York City Keep the booze away from the communion wine, New York State No hooch on a horse, California Dry by default, Tennessee Perpetual Prohibition, Kansas Mommy-and-me martinis, Ohio No tippling till the polls close, Alaska Sober for Santa, Allegany County, New York Happy hour hindrance, Massachusetts Straw-sipping at the daiquiri drive-thru, Louisiana Cold beer crime, Indiana Banned bottomless brunch, Oklahoma Wasted while at home, Utah Hands off the barkeep, Nebraska Don't bring your cows home drunk, United Kingdom Whipped for wine consumption, Saudi Arabia Keep your beer unadulterated, Germany