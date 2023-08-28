WATERLOO — One person has been arrested following gunfire shortly before noon Sunday.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing shots in the 900 block of Oneida Street around 11:35 a.m.

Officers spotted a Mercedes speeding away from the area and, following a brief chase, stopped it in the 400 block of Saxon Street.

Police found spent shell casings inside the vehicle and a 9 mm Canik TP9 handgun that had apparently been tossed during the pursuit, according to court records.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Officers arrested Norris Windell McFarland Jr., 35, for felon in possession of a firearm and driving while barred. Bond was set at $10,000.

McFarland is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a felony conviction in connection with a 2008 shooting, according to court records.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases