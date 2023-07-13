WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening his pregnant girlfriend and their children.

Authorities allege the man pushed and slapped the woman during an argument in the early morning hours of June 29. She went to a friend’s house, and the boyfriend then sent her pictures of him burning her clothing.

He also sent messages threatening to throw her 6-year-old daughter off a bridge and sent a picture of him holding a knife while one of their 4-year-old sons slept, according to court records. He also threatened her unborn child and said he would “make a whole bunch of people disappear from existence,” according to court records.

Deputies arrested Brian Charles Riley, 43, on July 7 for child endangerment. He is also charged with domestic assault and first-degree harassment. He was released pending trial.

