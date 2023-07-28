PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg sex offender will remain confined for treatment following a decision by the Iowa Court of Appeals.

State officials moved to have Larry Nicklus Dean Howard, 29, civilly committed to treatment in February 2022 after he finished serving prison time for sexually abusing a girl under age 12 in 2015.

Howard had completed sex offender treatment while in prison but the district court judge noted the programming didn’t appear to have the intended effect.

“During treatment, (Howard) appeared to derive enjoyment or gratification reliving sexual abuse he inflicted on others,” the judge had noted.

He was ordered to undergo further treatment under the state’s sexually violent predator statutes.

Howard appealed the district court decision, claiming the state hadn’t proved he was diagnosed with a mental abnormality that predisposed him to commit future sex crimes, as is required.

The Iowa Court of Appeals disagreed in its ruling, which was issued Wednesday.

During a bench trial in district court, psychologist Rachel Kahn testified she diagnosed Howard with pedophilic disorder and a personality disorder similar to antisocial and borderline personality disorder. She also used risk assessments to conclude he would more likely than not reoffend if released.

Court records indicate Howard has a history of sexual conduct that goes beyond his convictions in the 2015 case.

Beginning at age 13, he allegedly abused others younger than him.

In 2009, he was adjudicated delinquent in Grundy County juvenile court for second-degree sexual abuse.

While in prison in 2017, he was found with pictures of minors that had been clipped from magazines, and he allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual contact with other inmates in exchange for money, court records state.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa Dalilah Choate Jade Colvin Fredrick Workman Benjamin Roseland Erin Pospisil Marc Allen Eugene Martin John Gosch Kimberly Doss Colleen Simpson Daquan Nelson Diomarix Crespo Alivia Beeding Hunter Kenyon