WATERLOO — The wife of a North Liberty man charged with rapes in Waterloo and Cedar Falls had apparently suspected him in an Iowa City attack months earlier.

She recognized him from Ring camera surveillance video released by authorities, according to court records.

"So that's a random guy with dreads, similar eyes, similar height? Happened same time u were there?" Asanta Ajee Walker-Garcia Adams’ wife allegedly texted him, along with a link to a TV news account of a sexual assault reported in Iowa City in September, months before the Waterloo and Cedar Falls incidents, according to court records.

Adams was charged in May with burglary and sexual abuse in a March 10 attack in a Stardust Drive apartment in Waterloo and an April 10 attack at a College Street apartment in Cedar Falls.

The Iowa City victim told police that she was in her bed around 9:30 p.m. when an intruder came through her door, punched her in the face and pulled a sheet over her head. The assailant threated to kill her, said he had a knife and sexually assaulted her. He then fled out the back door.

A Hawk Alert – a campus notification for the University of Iowa – was sent out within hours of the attack, prompting Adams’ wife to question him, knowing he had been in Iowa City, court records state.

Police didn’t suspect Adams was involved until May, after the Waterloo and Cedar Falls assaults, and after an attempted sexual assault in Center Point on May 23.

Authorities allege Adams’ cell phone data places him in the area of the Iowa City crime at the time it happened. DNA evidence was also collected at the scene, which was later determined to be a match with Adams, records state.

Bond was set at $400,000 in the Iowa City case. As of Thursday, he remained in the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo, were bond was set at $300,000.

Trial for the Waterloo and Cedar Falls case is tentatively set for August.

No charges have been filed in the Center Point incident.

