CRESCO -- Prosecutors said Brian Fullhart killed his wife in cold blood following an ongoing argument, shooting her in the head as she knelt in a Cresco mobile home in February 2018.
"What you will hear is that Brian Fullhart was on a slow boil. He was bent on killing her, and that's exactly when he did. He got the gun, put it to her head, and he pulled the trigger," Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown told jurors on Thursday as testimony started in Brian Fullhart's trial in Howard County District Court.
Fullhart, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Zoanne "Zoe" Fullhart, 34, and the standoff with police that followed.
Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey didn't dispute that his client is responsible for Zoe Fullhart's slaying, but he said Brian Fullhart was suffering from psychosis at the time of the fatal shooting.
He said his client couldn't form the intent to kill and asked jurors to find him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
"The evidence in this case will boil down to one's intent, specifically whether the act was deliberate, willful and with premeditation," Hoffey said.
You have free articles remaining.
Brown said the couple had been living with friends in Cresco for a few days in late February 2018, and Brian Fullhart had gone target shooting with the 9mm handgun, which belonged to a friend, earlier in the week.
On the night of Feb. 28, 2018, Brian and Zoe Fullhart had been arguing in the back of the friends' mobile home when he put the pistol to her head and fired, Brown said. He said the friends took the firearm from Brian Fullhart and, not knowing what to do, drove around and went to another person's house where they were told to call police.
In the four-hour police standoff, Brian Fullhart shouted to law enforcement that his wife was "dead as (expletive deleted)," Brown said. He allegedly fired a compound bow at officers, striking a vehicle and was detained after a tactical team used tear gas.
During his interview with police, Brian Fullhart admitted to the slaying, Brown said. He said Brian Fullhart called himself a murderer and said he couldn't believe he killed his wife.
Hoffey said noted that Brian Fullhart didn't leave the mobile home in the hours between the shooting and the beginning of the police standoff. He said his client acted erratically while he was barricaded, letting the dog out to use the bathroom and threatening to fire another arrow if police didn't bring him beer.
He said Brian Fullhart was still showing signs of psychosis later when a forensic psychiatrist interviewed him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.