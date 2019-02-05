LE MARS -- The father of Sterling Koehn has exercised his Fifth Amendment right not to testify in the trial of the child's mother, which is scheduled to resume with evidence Tuesday morning.
Attorneys for Cheyanne Harris, 21, of Alta Vista, had sought to call Zachary Koehn to the stand as a defense witness in her case. Zachary Koehn, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death during a fall 2018 trial and sentenced to life in prison. He has appealed his conviction. Harris faces the same charges. Her trial was moved from Chckasaw County across the state on a change of venue.
According to court records, Koehn spoke with his own attorney on Monday, and on advice of counsel, he will invoke his Fifth Amendment right and not testify about anything directly or indirectly related to Sterling's death.
During Koehn's trial, his defense team has attempted to subpoena Harris, who also took the Fifth in his case.
Four-month-old Sterling was found dead in a swing seat wearing a diaper infested with maggots on Aug. 30, 2017, after Koehn called 911 to report the child had died in their apartment in Alta Vista. Authorities said the baby died of malnutrition, dehydration and infection from diaper rash.
Insect activity in the diaper showed it hadn't been changed in nine to 14 days, and a forensic entomologist concluded that the baby died half a day to a day before the 911 call, according to testimony. Harris told investigators she had fed and changed the infant on the day before the 911 call.
Harris' attorneys said postpartum depression had a role in the child's death.
