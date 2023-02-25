WATERLOO — A social media content creator sentenced to jail on allegations he hampered police when they arrested his neighbor in April lashed out at a Waterloo city councilman who sat on the jury.

Hours after Beau James Bish was sentenced to 10 days in jail for misdemeanor interference, he posted a video on his Flex Your Freedoms YouTube channel calling out a Waterloo City Council member who sat on his jury.

At 1 p.m. Friday, Bish, 31, of Waterloo, released a six-minute video rehashing the case, calling the court corrupt and calling for action.

“Maybe it’s time to take this to where they live and peacefully protest outside of their homes,” Bish said. “Do you think an army of armed patriots can make real change? Let’s see.”

He also took aim at John Chiles, a Waterloo City Council member who served on the jury – posting his phone number and email address. In the video, he said Chiles had said he would be “hesitant to side against the same police he works with.”

Chiles, who didn’t attend the sentencing, said his phone and email began blowing up Friday afternoon with what he said were Bish’s followers threatening him.

The messages included “typical racist attacks,” said Chiles, who is Black. He said he reported the harassment to court officials.

Chiles said he didn’t want to be on the jury and had mentioned his City Council position and the possible conflict it could create at least six times during voir dire. The defense could have stricken Chiles during jury selection for those very reasons but chose to let him remain on the panel for the trial.

“I don’t understand why I was on that jury,” he said.

Even so, Chiles said, he put aside his feelings and decided the verdict, along with the other jurors, based on the testimony.

“That’s what the evidence showed. … We gave him a fair trial,” Chiles said.

Chiles said he is worried about others on the jury who may now be targeted.

The incident started April 1 when Bish’s neighbor on Adams Street was being arrested on sexual abuse and false imprisonment charges, according to court records.

Police said officers needed to secure the area for their safety and the safety of others.

Authorities said officers told Bish to back up when he was standing on the sidewalk filming police struggling with the neighbor in front of the neighbor’s residence.

When Bish didn’t move, officers twice pushed him back, leading him across the street. He continued filming from other positions and hurled insults at officers until he was detained.

At sentencing, Judge Brook Jacobsen followed the state’s recommendations and sentenced Bish to 30 days in jail suspended to 10 days in jail and a year of self-probation on a charge of misdemeanor interference. He also imposed a $250 fine plus court costs and surcharges.

The jail time can be served in 48-hour increments, and the probation terms allow Bish to leave the state. He indicated he plans to return to Colorado to live near family.

During the sentencing hearing, Bish, an Army combat veteran, talked about his service in Afghanistan and the resulting post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I take the sacrifices of those who fought for our country seriously,” Bish said.

Bish said he plans to appeal the verdict and the sentence.

