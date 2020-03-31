You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Youths detained in Charles City train car fire
0 comments
breaking topical

Youths detained in Charles City train car fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Charles City Police patch

CHARLES CITY – Three youths have been charged with setting a fire to a railroad car and damaging other parked vehicle last week.

Charles City police were sent to a report of vandalism in the 1100 block of E Street around 7:35 a.m. on March 23 and found the trio. As officers were speaking with the three boys, they noticed a fire inside a nearby train car.

Crews with the Charles City Fire Department put out the blaze with help from Colwell and Floyd firefighters.

The youths were charged with criminal mischief for broken windows in cars, campers and a bus and arson for damage to the rail car, according to police.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News