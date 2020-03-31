Youths detained in Charles City train car fire

CHARLES CITY – Three youths have been charged with setting a fire to a railroad car and damaging other parked vehicle last week.

Charles City police were sent to a report of vandalism in the 1100 block of E Street around 7:35 a.m. on March 23 and found the trio. As officers were speaking with the three boys, they noticed a fire inside a nearby train car.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

Crews with the Charles City Fire Department put out the blaze with help from Colwell and Floyd firefighters.

The youths were charged with criminal mischief for broken windows in cars, campers and a bus and arson for damage to the rail car, according to police.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.