Youth injured in Friday afternoon shooting

WATERLOO — One person was injured in an apparent shooting Friday in a Waterloo neighborhood.
Details and the condition of the injured person weren’t immediately available, but police said a juvenile arrived at a MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by a private vehicle.
Police said the injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.
Neighbors called 911 Friday afternoon after hearing gunfire in the 500 block of Pleasant Street.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
