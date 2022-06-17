 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Youth injured in Friday afternoon shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
061722jr-shooting-pleasant-1

One person arrived at a local hospital after a report of gunshots in the 500 block of Pleasant Street, Waterloo, on Friday, June 17, 2022.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — One person was injured in an apparent shooting Friday in a Waterloo neighborhood.

Details and the condition of the injured person weren’t immediately available, but police said a juvenile arrived at a MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by a private vehicle.

Police said the injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

Neighbors called 911 Friday afternoon after hearing gunfire in the 500 block of Pleasant Street.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Photos: Peace Walk, June 9, 2022

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hospital websites are sending medical information to Facebook

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News