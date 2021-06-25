Young lives lost; Waterloo man sentenced to prison in 2018 slaying

WATERLOO – The loss of two young lives was joined by a third Friday as Raymond Birden Jr. was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murder.
Authorities allege Birden was 19 when he shot and killed 22-year-old Shavondes Martin months after Martin was acquitted of killing Birden’s brother, 21-year-old Otavious Brown, in 2016.
Birden was convicted of first-degree murder in Martin’s slaying, and on Monday Judge Linda Fangman imposed the only sentence allowed by law for the crime – life in prison without parole and $150,000 in restitution to Martin’s estate.
“Nobody is winning today … Mr. Martin died too young. Mr. Brown died too young. Mr. Birden is going to prison far too young,” said Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams, who prosecuted the case.
Birden, now 22, declined to comment in court.
Fangman told Birden she understood the reason behind Martin’s death.
“Think there a bunch of people who, deep down, would have the same visceral reaction that you have. The only difference is you acted on it,” Fangman said.
She asked Birden to use his experience to convince others to stop the cycle of violence.
“I’m not foolish enough or naive enough to believe that anything I say can stop the gun violence that we have had in our community. What I hope is that people who are touched by tragedies like this to take it upon themselves to try to convince other people that it is not a good idea to pick up a gun when you are mad at somebody,” she said. “Talk to your friends, talk to your family, talk to young people.”
Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting on Logan Avenue in 2016. Doncorrion Spates was convicted of murder in the shooting, but Martin and a third person were found not guilty.
On May 31, 2018, Martin was found dead in an alley behind South Street. Authorities said he was shot multiple times by a 9 mm pistol and a .357 magnum/.38-caliber revolver. Prosecutors described the attack as an "execution" with several of the shots delivered at close range.
Investigators allege Birden had been taunting Shavondes Martin in the days leading up the shooting and enlisted the help of an ex-girlfriend, Danaesha Martin, who is Shavondes’ cousin, to lure him out of hiding. The cousin pleaded to lesser charges and testified at trial.
Before sentencing on Friday, Fangman denied a new trial after the defense said it was looking for a Facetime video conversation that Danaesha Martin allegedly had with another person where she allegedly recanted her story. Prosecutors said there is no evidence such a video exists.