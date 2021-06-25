Young lives lost; Waterloo man sentenced to prison in 2018 slaying

WATERLOO – The loss of two young lives was joined by a third Friday as Raymond Birden Jr. was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murder.

Authorities allege Birden was 19 when he shot and killed 22-year-old Shavondes Martin months after Martin was acquitted of killing Birden’s brother, 21-year-old Otavious Brown, in 2016.

Birden was convicted of first-degree murder in Martin’s slaying, and on Monday Judge Linda Fangman imposed the only sentence allowed by law for the crime – life in prison without parole and $150,000 in restitution to Martin’s estate.

“Nobody is winning today … Mr. Martin died too young. Mr. Brown died too young. Mr. Birden is going to prison far too young,” said Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams, who prosecuted the case.

Birden, now 22, declined to comment in court.

Fangman told Birden she understood the reason behind Martin’s death.

“Think there a bunch of people who, deep down, would have the same visceral reaction that you have. The only difference is you acted on it,” Fangman said.

She asked Birden to use his experience to convince others to stop the cycle of violence.