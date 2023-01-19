You Tuber found guilty of interference, plans to appeal

WATERLOO — A Waterloo content creator said he plans to appeal a jury’s verdict that he obstructed police who were arresting his neighbor as part of a sex crime investigation in April.

Dressed in a black sport coat with his Army combat and airborne badges, black-and-white Nike high tops and sporting reddish hair spiked, Beau James Bish took the stand in his own defense Wednesday.

Bish told jurors he was simply trying to film the arrest when he was charged for interference with official acts, a misdemeanor.

The Nebraska native served two combat tours in Afghanistan and attended college while working different jobs – airport security, cell phone tower technician – before landing in Waterloo.

He is considered disabled from post-traumatic stress and physical injuries from firefights and explosions. He began a You Tube channel as a way to get out of the house and remain active.

The channel – Flex Your Freedoms – features Bish’s numerous interactions with police.

“It gives you a pure taste of how they really act,” Bish said.

A typical video starts with him filming in public, maybe on a city street or near the entrance to a business or government office. Eventually, someone will become suspicious of him and approach.

Often Bish will say he’s a reporter with BCNN working on a story and hand them a hand drawn-card identifying himself as Billy Buttcrack. There are usually a few jokes.

“I use comedy. I keep it light, entertaining,” he said.

Almost always, someone will challenge his right to film.

Ultimately, the police will show up and try to identify him. He responds that he’s lawfully filming in public. He’ll throw in some jokes and maybe a veiled insult.

Reactions vary.

Sometimes officers strike up a conversation, show him the equipment in their squad cars. Sometimes they press him, try to get him to move along.

He’s live streaming the whole time. The activity is called First Amendment auditing.

“If you don’t exercise your rights, you lose them,” Bish said.

The incident that brought Bish to court this week wasn’t his typical video.

Prosecutors allege he hampered officers’ efforts to detain the neighbor and search the neighbor’s house because police had to tell Bish to stand back and twice physically move him back from a safety buffer they were trying to establish around the scene.

Bish said he had just returned home and noticed police vehicles and officers across the street. He moved into position to film Houston Simmons III being arrested. Authorities allege Simmons resisted in his driveway and again when they were trying to place him in a squad car.

Lt. Randy Girsh testified that he and others officers were doing a preliminary sweep of Simmons’ home for safety reasons when they heard the commotion outside where Simmons was being cuffed.

Outside, while part of the home had yet to be swept, he was providing perimeter security during the arrest and search when he noticed Bish filming. Police body camera footage, and Bish’s own video, shows he was on the sidewalk outside the neighbor’s property.

Girsh first asked him for his name to identify him because he was a witness to the arrest.

“I don’t answer questions,” Bish said.

“Ok, then go,” Girsh said.

“How about f—- off. I’m on public, nerd,” Bish responds.

Girsh said he gave Bish a little time to move back and re-addressed him when he didn’t, putting his hand on his chest and directing him backward into the street.

The officer told jurors that he wanted to keep people back to make sure items weren’t added to or removed from the scene, and Bish was within reaching distance from the neighbor’s fence.

Bish told jurors he wanted to get a better angle of the arrest, as the view from across the street was blocked by vehicles.

Bish called him a “bitch” and a “f—-ing retard.” They argued.

The officer pushed him back a second time, leading him across the street as a vehicle passed. Sgt. Greg Erie became involved. “He had to stay out of our work area,” Erie testified.

The officers walked back to the scene and Bish continued to film. The profanity also continued.

Some five minutes later, Bish, relocated to another area near a group of neighbors, can be heard yelling the “f word.” Erie approached and asked the neighbors if they were offended by the language.

“He’s fine,” one woman said.

Erie began to walk away, but Bish added some choice words and called him a tyrant. The officer, a Marine Corps veteran, said he was offended by the term. He told Bish he was detaining him for disorderly conduct.

During closing arguments at trial, Assistant County Attorney Christopher Klein said Bish took away officers’ attention from the task at hand – an arrest and a search.

The defense disagreed.

“Beau didn’t go over to them. They came over to him. He was passively filming,” said defense attorney Gary Dickey Jr.

Jurors deliberated for about two and a half hours before finding Bish guilty Wednesday afternoon. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Bish said he plans to appeal the verdict.

This isn’t the first time one of Bish’s videos landed him in court.

In September 2021, he put on a wig, sunglasses, makeup and an orange jumpsuit and began filming at the Muscatine City Hall as “Grandma,” one of the regular characters from his channel.

During the live-stream shoot, he pushed the envelope of access to public property, entering a back office area that wasn’t open to the general public and refusing to leave. When an employee touched his arm in an effort to remove him, he said “rape” and “molestation,” according to court records.

The incident landed him a trespass citation, and he was convicted during a bench trial and fined $200 plus costs.

