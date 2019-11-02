{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A 21-year-old man was shot and damage to a nearby home was reported during a shooting Friday.

Waterloo Police were called to the area of Williston Avenue and West Sixth Street at 9:40 p.m. Friday for reports of gunshots in the area.

When police arrived, they found Malik Nix, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital with the non-life-threatening injury.

Police also found one round had hit the house at 1301 W. Sixth St., and found an unknown number of spent shell casings in the area.

No arrests have been made.

