WATERLOO -- A 21-year-old man was shot and damage to a nearby home was reported during a shooting Friday.
Waterloo Police were called to the area of Williston Avenue and West Sixth Street at 9:40 p.m. Friday for reports of gunshots in the area.
When police arrived, they found Malik Nix, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital with the non-life-threatening injury.
You have free articles remaining.
Police also found one round had hit the house at 1301 W. Sixth St., and found an unknown number of spent shell casings in the area.
No arrests have been made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.