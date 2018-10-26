OSAGE --- A 70-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a sexual assault case involving a child in Mitchell County, the sheriff's office said.
Louis Andris Stroberg was initially charged with two felonies, lascivious acts with a child and second-degree sexual abuse.
On Oct. 24, the day his trial was scheduled to begin, Stroberg submitted an Alford plea to one count of felony solicitation to commit lascivious acts with a child, according to a news release from Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver.
An Alford plea is when a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors likely can prove the charge.
He was accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old boy, performing a sex act on the boy and exposing himself to the boy in June 2017, court documents said.
Solicitation to commit lascivious acts with a child carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
Beaver said the plea came "as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation."
Stroberg was arrested in August 2017 after the parents of the boy contacted the sheriff's office in June 2017.
Stroberg will be sentenced Dec. 18 in Mitchell County District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.