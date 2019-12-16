WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was taken to the hospital following a stabbing over the weekend.
Anthony Ross, 21, was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for what police described as a minor stab wound. He is expected to survive.
Ross told police he was in the area of West Third and Denver streets Saturday night when two people attacked him, according to the police report.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.