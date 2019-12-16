{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was taken to the hospital following a stabbing over the weekend.

Anthony Ross, 21, was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for what police described as a minor stab wound. He is expected to survive.

Ross told police he was in the area of West Third and Denver streets Saturday night when two people attacked him, according to the police report.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments