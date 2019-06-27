DES MOINES —Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old from Waterloo who was found dead in a Des Moines apartment Thursday morning.
According to The Associated Press and The Des Moines Register, officers and medics were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, after the child's mother awakened to find the child was unresponsive. The child's mother also is from Waterloo, according to The Register.
Officers say it appears the child had ingested a prescription medication. Officers say a 4-year-old found at the apartment was not sick.
The child's name and other information about the incident haven't been released. The toddler and his mother were reportedly in Des Moines visiting the mother's boyfriend and his 4-year-old son, who was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The 4-year-old appeared to be fine Thursday morning, Des Moines Police told the Register.
