WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested after allegedly giving permission to a 12-year-old boy to drive his vehicle, and the 12-year-old ran over a preschooler on a bicycle.
Jesse Dean Azbill, 34, of 818 Newton St., was arrested Wednesday morning for serious injury by vehicle and child endangerment causing bodily injury, both felonies.
Azbill was booked into in the Black Hawk County Jail on a no-bond hold.
Waterloo Police say the accident happened in the area of Thorson and Avon avenues just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 4-year-old boy on a bicycle was hit by a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by a 12-year-old boy.
The 4-year-old was taken by private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release his name.
Police say Azbill told them he had given permission to the 12-year-old to drive his vehicle, and was in the vehicle when the accident occurred. The 12-year-old was not charged.
Police weren't immediately sure of the nature of the 12-year-old's relationship to Azbill.
