WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen has been detained following an early morning chase in a stolen vehicle.
The pursuit began around 3:30 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle at West Eighth Street and Bertch Avenue, and the chase went through neighborhoods, over lawns and down alleys before coming to an end in the area of West Fourth and Locust streets.
The male 14-year-old driver and a female passenger ran and were arrested a short time later.
A minor crash happened during the chase, but details weren’t available.
The driver was detained on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and interference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Let it be. Offenses as a teenager should never be held against a person.
Joe speaks from experience. His numerous juvie records are still sealed.
What the heck.... 3:30 AM a CHILD is running around, steals a vehicle, and the parent(s) have NO IDEA where or what he is doing!!!!
I know it would not do any good, but what about charging the parent(s) with child neglect???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.