WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen has been detained following an early morning chase in a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began around 3:30 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle at West Eighth Street and Bertch Avenue, and the chase went through neighborhoods, over lawns and down alleys before coming to an end in the area of West Fourth and Locust streets.

The male 14-year-old driver and a female passenger ran and were arrested a short time later.

A minor crash happened during the chase, but details weren’t available.

The driver was detained on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and interference.

