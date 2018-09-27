WATERLOO – Two preteens took a sport utility vehicle from an automobile dealership and led police on a chase early Thursday morning.
The pursuit ended shortly after it started, and no injuries were reported.
Police said a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were in the vehicle, although it wasn’t immediately clear which one was behind the wheel.
The vehicle, a GMC Terrain with dealer plates, had been stolen from C&S Car Company, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department. It wasn’t known how the children obtained the SUV.
Around 1:50 a.m. Thursday, patrol officer attempted to pull over the Terrain in the area of West Sixth and Washington streets. The brief pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped on La Porte Road, Leibold said.
Car thieves are starting earlier all the time,I guess practice makes perfect...I wonder where they were going,and what the plan was ? Maybe their parents were at a bar at 2 in the morning and they needed a ride
