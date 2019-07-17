{{featured_button_text}}

WEST UNION – A lawsuit over a 2017 squad car crash that killed a West Union man is headed to federal court.

The family of Willys Henry Fritz filed a lawsuit in Fayette County District Court over the crash in June, and on Friday attorneys for the city petitioned to have the matter transferred to U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids because they claim Fritz’s constitutional rights were violated.

The suit names the city of West Union and Officer Bryson Hennigar as defendants. The city hasn’t filed a formal response to the suit.

Fritz, 83, died when a West Union police vehicle collided with car while heading to an emergency on July 17, 2017. Fritz was returning home after purchasing paint, and his GMC Sonoma had just pulled away from a stop sign at a Quillin’s Foods parking lot when it collided with the Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicle on Highway 150.

Henningar was treated at a hospital following the crash.

The suit alleges the Tahoe’s “black box” data recorder showed the vehicle was traveling at least 60 mph in a 35 mph zone about two seconds before impact and had turned off its siren, leaving the lights flashing.

Attorneys Fred Dorr West Des Monies and Nick Rowley of Decorah are representing the estate in the lawsuit.

