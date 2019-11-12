WATERLOO – The Dan Gable Wrestling Museum was damaged in an overnight crash.
It wasn’t clear when the vehicle hit the building, located at 303 Jefferson St., but staff left the museum Sunday night and discovered the damage when they arrived around 7:20 a.m. Monday.
One of four pillars in front of the business was damaged, being broken at the base and leaning. The pillar houses the electronic button for the building's automatic door.
The driver had left the area following the crash but later returned and admitted to causing the damage, according to museum officials.
The pillar was repaired as of Tuesday morning.
