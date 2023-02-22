WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman won’t have to go to jail for setting her boyfriend on fire in May.

But a judge has ordered them to remain apart.

“This is the first time I’m going to give probation for someone that set someone on fire,” District Court Judge David Staudt said Feb. 16 as he granted Kimberly Rochelle Epps, 50, a suspended sentence.

Epps was charged with willful injury causing bodily injury and domestic abuse causing bodily injury. She pleaded guilty.

Authorities allege Epps and Demetrice Martin were involved in an argument in their Thompson Avenue apartment around 1 a.m. May 14. During the argument, Epps allegedly poured rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer on him and ignited it with a lighter.

Martin suffered second-degree burns to 10% to 15% of his body with injuries to his arms, back and head. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for treatment.

In court for the sentencing, Martin pushed for probation instead of prison for Epps. He also asked the judge to lift the restraining order so they could be together again.

Staudt agreed with Martin and prosecutors, sentencing Epps to concurrent sentences with two to five years of probation. He ordered her to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.

But he kept the restraining order in place.

“I don’t think I can lift the no contact order,” Staudt said, noting the order also works to keep him from contacting her.

“Leave her alone, she leaves you alone. Just move on,” Staudt said.

