WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman who rolled her vehicle while trying to flee from police on Saturday had sped at an officer during the pursuit, according to court records.
Police arrested Simmisha Sanessa Azziz VanArsdale, 27, of 1406 W. Third St., on Monday after she was released from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was charged with assault on a peace officer with a weapon, eluding, driving while suspended and reckless driving.
Officers attempted to stop VanArsdale for a vehicle equipment violation around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, and she pulled into an alley off of Colorado Street. Police blocked her in, but she drove her Pontiac Bonneville into a squad car, damaging and continued on, according to court records.
During the pursuit, she allegedly drove at an officer who was on foot standing next to a squad car at the intersection of Colorado and Lafayette streets, and the officer had to jump out of the way.
From there, she drove through several yards before her vehicle rolled in the yard of 1101 Nevada St. She was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters.
Court records show that police have been looking for VanArsdale for more than a year after she allegedly fled a halfway house while serving time for theft and drugs. Corrections officials had taken her to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital on April 10, 2018, and she allegedly left the hospital an hour later, records state.
