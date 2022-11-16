Woman who fled to Mexico charged with money laundering

WATERLOO — Another person has been arrested for allegedly helping move drug profits for an organization that brought meth and opioids to Waterloo.

Authorities allege Hayley Ann Wilson, 26, of Waterloo, assisted the Mexico-based Manjarrez Drug Trafficking Organization in 2019 and early 2020, including wiring $850 in drug money to a person in Bell Gardens, Calif.

Wilson later fled to Mexico and stayed with one of the ring’s leaders, police allege in court records. She later returned to the United States.

A warrant charging her with money laundering was issued in July 2022. She was arrested Tuesday and bond was set at $25,000.

At least six other people have been arrested on money laundering charges in connection with the Manjarrez organization.

Last month, four people were sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy and related charges in the ring, which authorities said moved drugs from Mexico into Iowa, sometimes by train. The investigation led to one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Iowa when officers found pounds of the drug hidden behind drywall in a Ricker Street home in Waterloo in October 2021.

Agents involved in the probe testified in court that the Mavjarrez ring, based in Culiacán, Mexico, is likely working with the Sinaloa Cartel.