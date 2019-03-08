WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested for allegedly using a child’s Social Security number when she bought a new car at a Waterloo dealership.
According to authorities, Latrice Shante Roundtree, 36, drove off with the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze before workers at Dan Deery Motors discovered the discrepancy, and subsequent attempts to recover the $18,000 vehicle were unsuccessful.
On Thursday, Roundtree turned herself in on charges of first-degree theft and identity theft. She remains free pending trial.
The sale happened in November, and she allegedly entered the Social Security number --- which wasn’t close to her own number --- on financing paperwork, according to court records.
