Woman to remain in Iowa pending sentencing in fatal shooting of Jada Young-Mills

WATERLOO – The court has turned down the request of a Waterloo woman to leave Iowa pending sentencing after she was found guilty of a lesser charge in a fatal shooting.

Judge Joel Dalrymple denied LaSondra Annette Johnson’s request in an Oct. 15 order, noting that while she appeared for trial and pretrial hearings, she ran into problems while on pretrial release.

Defense attorneys said Johnson, 36, is worried about her safety following a September verdict that tossed a murder charge in favor of a felony charge of assault causing serious injury.

“Defendant has safety concerns for herself and her children with staying in this area given the outcome of the jury trial,” defense attorney Nichole Watt wrote. “It is defendant’s position that it would be better to err on the side of caution and avoid any risk of retaliation against her or her family.”

Johnson faces up to five years in prison for the assault charge, and sentencing is currently scheduled for December.

Authorities allege Johnson, 36, shot and killed Jada Young-Mills, 27, following an argument and fight in November 2020.

Johnson said she fired in self-defense after she was attacked by Young-Mills and others.

She had been free on bond pending trial, and following the verdict she had been allowed to stay outside of Black Hawk County. But corrections officials questioned this arrangement without proof of threats, according to the defense.

In the meantime, Johnson on Thursday began serving a four-day jail stint for allegedly violating pretrial release conditions by failing to recharge her GPS unit and other minor infractions while awaiting trial in June. The jail sentence had been postponed because of COVID-19 precautions at the jail.

