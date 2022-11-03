Woman sues over arrest at hospital following mass shooting

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman is taking the city to court over police conduct at a local hospital following a mass shooting at a private club.

Waterloo police slammed Sincere Jones to the ground and detained her, alleging she was interfering with an arrest during a chaotic scene at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center on Sept. 26, 2020.

A jury acquitted Jones of the criminal interference and assault on an officer charges during a December 2021 trial, and in September 2022 she filed an excessive force and false arrest suit against the City of Waterloo and officers Luke Lamere and Lucas Scarbrough.

Jones’ cousin was shot in the 2020 shooting that broke out at the Sin City Motorcycle Club, 501 W. Fourth St., according to court records. Two people died and more than a dozen others were injured when, according to police accounts, two members of one Waterloo gang entered and opened fire.

While waiting at the hospital after the shooting, Jones heard a commotion outside and left to find her brother in an argument with someone described in court records as an “older person.” The older person threw a punch at the brother and missed, and a police officer tackled the older person into nearby bushes, according to the suit.

Two other officers began to arrest Jones’ brother and the suit claims Scarborough then pushed Jones back. After that, he and Lamere allegedly slammed her into a car and face first onto the concrete sidewalk.

The suit, filed by attorney Thomas Frerichs, alleges the officers falsely accused Jones of hitting Scarborough and resisting arrest and used more force than needed to detain her, causing injuries.

The suit was transferred to U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Monday at the request of attorneys for the city, Bruce Gettman Jr. and Adam Babinat.

Meanwhile, lawsuits continue against the owners of the shooting scene and the club operator.

The estates of the two people killed in the club shooting – Takeya Marie Hogan-Camp and Dacurious Burkett – took HAA LLC to court in suits filed in December 2020.

HAA owned the building and the estates allege the company was negligent for allowing the nightclub to operate in an unsafe manner. That includes failing to prohibit firearms on the premises and allowing overcrowding when the location had a limited number of exits.

“As a result of defendant’s negligence … two patrons were able to bring firearms into the nightclub and fire gunshots from the two firearms into the crowd of invitees, setting off a stampede toward a blocked exit, and also preventing other would be victims … from escaping the gunfire,” the suits state.

According to authorities, the club didn’t have a license to operate and when the shooting started patrons had to break through the blocked front door to escape the gunfire inside. People inside suffered injuries from bullets, flying debris and being trampled in the push to find safety.

Attorneys for HAA filed a cross claim against its alleged tenants – Inner City Motorcycle Club and Victor Williams.

According to the claim, Williams and Inner City leased the location in March 2020 for a motorcycle club for two years at $700 a month. Under the lease, the tenant was to have $1 million in general liability insurance.

At the time of the shooting, Inner City subleased the property to a private club. The subleasing was done without HAA’s knowledge and in violation of the lease, the HAA’s claim alleges.

The estates also filed suits against Williams and Inner City in September 2022.