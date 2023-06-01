Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO — An Iowa City woman faces several theft and burglary charges in Waterloo.

Jordan Lynne Hanrahan, 20, allegedly stole a 1995 Cadillac DeVille at 115 Western Ave. and was charged with second-degree theft.

Police responded at 5:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers later located Hanrahan, who allegedly admitted stealing the car, intending to drive to Cedar Rapids, and told them where to find it.

Officers recovered the vehicle on U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 66.

Hanrahan also has been charged for an incident at 1122 W. Mullan Ave. after the owner of a 2011 Kia Sorento LX called and provided video allegedly showing her taking debit and credit cards from the vehicle, as well as a driver’s license.

Fraudulent transactions of $84.53 and $4.81 were completed, resulting in two counts of fraudulent credit card purchases.

Similarly, she allegedly broke into a 2011 Toyota Rav4 at 1244 W. Mullan Ave. Credit and debit cards were stolen.